Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Huge day in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valenzuela went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 14-1 rout of the Angels.
The rookie catcher helped break open the game with a three-run homer off Mitch Farris in the fifth inning. It was Valenzuela's fourth long ball in 22 games since his promotion, and he's slashing .246/.306/.474 to begin his first stint in the majors with nine runs and 10 RBI.
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