Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Resting up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Valenzuela will be getting a routine day off for the series finale after he had started in both of the Blue Jays' previous two contests. Tyler Heineman will handle catching duties for Toronto on Wednesday.
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