Blue Jays' Brandon Valenzuela: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valenzuela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Valenzuela will get a break for the matinee game after he started behind the plate in the first two contests of the series. Tyler Heineman will fill in for Valenzuela at catcher and will bat ninth.
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