Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Allows run as opener

Fisher threw 1.1 innings as the opener and gave up one earned run on no hits and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Rays. He struck out one.

Fisher walked the last two batters he faced before exiting, and the second subsequently came around to score on Victor Mesa's RBI single off Spencer Miles. That resulted in Fisher being charged with a run for the fourth time in his last five appearances. After a strong start to the season, Fisher has struggled over the last month while pitching to a 6.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 across the 9.2 innings covering his last nine trips to the mound.