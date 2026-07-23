Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Allows run in Toronto loss

Fisher threw 1.1 innings as the opener and gave up one earned run on no hits and two walks with one strikeout Wednesday in the 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Fisher gave up two walks in the top of the second, which led to an RBI single from Victor Mesa Jr. off of Spencer Miles to give the righty his fourth time giving up a run in his last five appearances. After a strong start to the season, Fisher has struggled the past two months with a 6.00 ERA over 18 innings. The 25-year-old has been called on to start three times in this time period.