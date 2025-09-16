Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Collects seventh win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fisher (7-0) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks, to pick up the win in Monday's 2-1 extra-innings contest against the Rays. He struck out four.
Fisher worked a scoreless 10th and then returned with a one-run lead in the 11th to slam the door on the win. The Toronto righty has been dynamic out of the bullpen this season, producing a 2.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB over 45.1 total frames. Despite being in a middle-relief role, Fisher is an intriguing fantasy option down the stretch for those looking to protect pitching ratios.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Sent packing to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Strikes out side for third hold•
-
Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Serving as opener Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Notches first MLB win•
-
Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Selected from Triple-A•