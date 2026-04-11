Fisher struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's win over the Twins. He didn't allow a hit or walk, but did hit a batter with a pitch.

It was effectively mop-up duty, as Fisher worked the final two frames of a 10-4 victory, but it continued an impressive stretch for the 25-year-old righty to begin the season. Through six appearances and 8.1 innings, Fisher boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB with two holds, but he remains behind Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland in the pecking order for high-leverage work from the right side.