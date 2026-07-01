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Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Opening Wednesday's contest

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fisher will serve as Toronto's opening pitcher during Wednesday's game against the Mets, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fisher has been successful while working as an opener this season, striking out seven batters and walking four while tossing 5.2 scoreless innings across his five starts. He'll now draw his sixth opening assignment and is likely to exit the game after pitching an inning or two. Spencer Miles and Patrick Corbin will both be available out of the bullpen to cover multiple innings once Fisher's day is done.

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