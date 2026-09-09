Fisher will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher Wednesday in a bullpen game against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fisher will draw his ninth opener assignment of the season, but he didn't record more than four outs in any of those prior eight starts and will likely face a similarly light workload Wednesday. Michael Lorenzen will be available to pitch on four days' rest and could be capable of providing some length behind Fisher after tossing three innings and 33 pitches in his most recent relief appearance.