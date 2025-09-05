Blue Jays' Braydon Fisher: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
The Blue Jays recalled Fisher from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Fisher has twirled 5.1 shutout innings since he was demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 20. In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned Dillon Tate to Buffalo.
