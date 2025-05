The Blue Jays selected Fisher's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Fisher has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside a 14:4 K:BB across 11.1 innings in Triple-A, so the Jays will bring him up to replace Dillon Tate, who was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move. Fisher will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.