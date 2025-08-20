The Blue Jays optioned Fisher to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Fisher has been one of the team's better relievers this season, posting a 3.03 ERA and 50:12 K:BB over 38.2 innings. However, he has allowed a total of four runs over his last four appearances, and having minor-league options remaining certainly worked against him. His roster spot will be taken by Shane Bieber (elbow), who is slated to come off the 60-day injured list to make his season debut Friday in Miami.