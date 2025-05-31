Fisher will work as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fisher will be making his first start at any level since his time with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers organization 2023. The 24-year-old righty has been great out of the bullpen since joining the Blue Jays earlier this month, tossing 8.1 shutout innings while striking out 12 batters and walking one. The Blue Jays will likely look to get an inning or two out of Fisher before he turns the came over to the bullpen, with both Eric Lauer and Paxton Schultz representing candidates to cover multiple innings behind Fisher.