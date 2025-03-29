Little was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles due to a left lat cramp, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Little collected two strikeouts in the eighth inning before his lat forced him to make an early exit. He's slated to undergo further evaluation, though an extended absence likely won't be necessary.
