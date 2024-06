Little was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Little will return to the majors after being sent down to Buffalo on May 5. With Jordan Romano (elbow) being placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Little will get another shot in Toronto's bullpen. The left-hander has appeared in three games with the Blue Jays this season, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.