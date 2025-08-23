Little struck out both batters he faced in the eighth inning Friday to record his 25th hold of the season in a win over the Marlins.

The southpaw leads the Blue Jays in holds, and Little is second in the American League in that category behind the Guardians' Hunter Gaddis (27). Little has a couple poor appearances in late July and early August, but he's otherwise been impressive in a breakout campaign, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 79:37 K:BB over 55.1 innings.