The Blue Jays optioned Little to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Alek Manoah (shoulder), who was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Nationals. After being called up from Triple-A on April 25, Little made three appearances out of the Toronto bullpen, giving up four earned runs over 3.1 innings.