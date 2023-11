The Blue Jays acquired Little from the Cubs on Monday in exchange for cash considerations and purchased his contract from Triple-A Buffalo, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Little was knocked around in his lone appearance for the Cubs in 2023 and posted a 4.05 ERA and 73:38 K:BB over 73.1 frames at Triple-A Iowa. The 27-year-old left-hander is now on Toronto's 40-man roster.