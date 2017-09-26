Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Allows three runs in win over Red Sox
Anderson (4-4) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Red Sox.
Anderson put two men in scoring position with no outs in the first, allowing both to score before escaping the frame. He allowed another run in the fifth after three solid innings, but he was staked to a lead at the time and came away with his fourth victory. Anderson had allowed 10 earned runs in 5.2 innings over his previous two starts, so even this mediocre outing was an improvement. He's scheduled to make his final start of the season Sunday against the Yankees.
