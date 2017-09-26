Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Blister issue resurfaces Monday

Anderson left Monday's game after aggravating the "hot spot" on his left index finger, TV broadcaster Hazel Mae reports.

The lefty went deep enough to pick up the win, but with the finger issue returning, Anderson's status for his final turn is up in the air. Before this problem surfaced, Anderson once again missed time with a back injury, continuing a trend of poor health that has unfortunately defined his career. The 29-year-old will be a free agent again this winter.