Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: In jeopardy of missing next start

Anderson is dealing with a blister that may force him to miss Wednesday's start against the Royals, Laura Armstrong of The Toronto Star reports.

Anderson played catch Saturday and said he was monitoring the hot spot, which remains a day-to-day issue. He developed the blister in Thursday's start vs. Minnesota, forcing him from the game after just 4.1 innings. With a 40-man active roster at his disposal, manager John Gibbons has a slew of options available if Anderson isn't cleared.