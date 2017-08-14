Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Joins Blue Jays on minors pact

Anderson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The move is pending a physical, which could be an issue seeing as Anderson was on the 60-day DL earlier in the year with a back issue. If everything checks out with his physical, he'll likely start out with Triple-A Buffalo as he tries to work his way into the big-league rotation. Anderson struggled with the Cubs earlier in the year, posting an 8.18 ERA across six starts before landing on the disabled list.