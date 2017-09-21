Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Mauled for eight runs by Royals

Anderson (3-4) was rocked to the tune of eight runs on seven hits and two walks over just 1.1 innings Wednesday in a loss to the Royals.

Yikes. Anderson's first four starts with the Jays had gone surprisingly well, but he started showing cracks in the foundation in his last start (just 4.1 innings with four walks and a wild pitch), and it didn't take long for everything to come crumbling down in this one. With an unappealing road tilt in Boston next on his agenda, most fantasy owners should be looking elsewhere for pitching help.