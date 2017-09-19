Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Set to start Wednesday
Anderson (finger) is set to make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Anderson's status for Wednesday's start was in question due to a blister that popped up in his previous outing last Thursday, but barring any late setbacks he will be able to take the ball for his next start as scheduled.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: In jeopardy of missing next start•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Fires just 4.1 in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Posts quality start in Saturday victory•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Holds Orioles to three runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Takes hard-luck loss in Toronto debut•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Added to roster ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...