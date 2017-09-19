Play

Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Set to start Wednesday

Anderson (finger) is set to make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Anderson's status for Wednesday's start was in question due to a blister that popped up in his previous outing last Thursday, but barring any late setbacks he will be able to take the ball for his next start as scheduled.

