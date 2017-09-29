Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Starting season finale

Anderson (finger) will get the nod Sunday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anderson was dealing with blistering in his last start, and has dealt with injuries all season -- he will start only his 13th game of the year Sunday. He will look to end 2017 on a high note, after a disappointing year in which he accrued a 6.97 ERA and a 1.81 WHIP across 50.1 innings. The 29-year-old will enter free agency this winter.