Blue Jays' Brett Anderson: Tosses five scoreless frames Sunday
Anderson fanned three and threw five scoreless innings against the Yankees on Sunday, but he did not factor in the decision.
The 29-year-old left-hander will hit the open market this offseason, after spending time with the Cubs and Jays in 2017. With 66.2 innings in the big leagues over the past two seasons following a 180.1-inning performance with the Dodgers in 2015, Anderson will likely latch on with another club on a low-risk deal with the hope of competing for a rotation spot during spring training.
