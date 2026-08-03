Blue Jays' Brett Bateman: Dealt to Blue Jays

Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene were traded from the Cubs to the Blue Jays on Sunday night in return for veteran right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Bateman has had an impressive season with Triple-A Iowa in 2026, posting a .312 average with three home runs, 33 RBI, 58 runs scored and 20 stolen bases over 81 games. The 24-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut, and he could have a chance to do so with Toronto before the end of the 2026 campaign.