Blue Jays' Brett Bateman: Joins big-league club

The Blue Jays selected Bateman's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Cubs earlier this week in the deal that sent Kevin Gausman to Chicago. Bateman was an eighth-round pick in 2023 and will be making his big-league debut with Toronto after slashing .311/.429/.416 with three homers, 33 RBI, 61 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and a 62:67 BB:K across 359 plate appearances at the Triple-A level this season. He could get a chance to handle the strong side of a platoon in center field with Myles Straw.