The Blue Jays designated de Geus for assignment Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kicking de Geus off the 40-man roster creates space for Jeff Hoffman, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Blue Jays on Friday. De Geus owns a 7.48 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 61.1 career big-league innings and finished 2024 with a 5.31 ERA in Triple-A.