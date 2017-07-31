Blue Jays' Brett Oberholtzer: Heading to big leagues
Oberholtzer was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With the departure of Francisco Liriano via trade, Oberholtzer will head to the majors to provide a fresh arm for manager John Gibbons to use. Although he was used as a starter for the Bisons, the 28-year-old southpaw likely projects as a long reliever for the Blue Jays, although a spot start down the road certainly isn't out of the question.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brett Oberholtzer: Awful for second straight spring outing•
-
Blue Jays' Brett Oberholtzer: Signs minor league deal with Jays•
-
Angels' Brett Oberholtzer: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Brett Oberholtzer: Designated for assignment Friday•
-
Angels' Brett Oberholtzer: Out of Angels rotation•
-
Angels' Brett Oberholtzer: Lasts one inning Friday versus Mariners•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...