Oberholtzer was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the departure of Francisco Liriano via trade, Oberholtzer will head to the majors to provide a fresh arm for manager John Gibbons to use. Although he was used as a starter for the Bisons, the 28-year-old southpaw likely projects as a long reliever for the Blue Jays, although a spot start down the road certainly isn't out of the question.

