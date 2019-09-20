The Blue Jays claimed Valera off waivers from the Yankees on Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Valera seems to be an insurance policy for Bo Bichette, who was removed from Thursday's game for concussion testing. It's not yet clear whether Bichette has been diagnosed with a concussion. Valera hit .219/.324/.313 in 12 games with the Yankees before being designated for assignment.