Valera was designated for assignment Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The infielder was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Joe Panik. Valera didn't see game action in 2020 but suited up for five different teams over the prior three seasons, and the 29-year-old could soon be joining a new organization.
