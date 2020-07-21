Valera is unable to report to camp for unspecified reasons and was placed on the restricted list Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from Padres in early July, but he hasn't appeared in camp with his new team. Valera has now changed organizations seven times -- including a previous stint with the Blue Jays -- and had a .234/.308/.383 slash line in 52 big-league plate appearances in 2019.
