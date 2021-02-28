Valera was activated from the restricted list and will be active for Sunday's spring opener against the Yankees.
The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays in early July, but he never reported to summer camp and landed on the restricted list for unspecified reasons. Valera is now back with the team for spring training and will compete for an infield utility role with Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: With team, but on restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Moves to restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: On move to Toronto•
-
Padres' Breyvic Valera: Doubtful to make big-league roster•
-
Padres' Breyvic Valera: Claimed by Friars•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Designated for assignment•