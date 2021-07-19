Valera was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday.
Valera's contract was selected by the Blue Jays before Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers, and he'll now step away from the team to deal with a medical emergency within his family.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Contract selected by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Heading to alternate site•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Returns from restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: With team, but on restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Moves to restricted list•