Valera, who has been on the restricted list since July, reported to Blue Jays camp earlier this week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
For now, Valera is still on the restricted list, so the Blue Jays would need to activate him and add him to the 40-man roster before he's eligible to play again. Nicholson-Smith expects the Blue Jays to announce a transaction within the next few days. Valera will be vying for a utility role with Toronto this spring.
