Blue Jays' Brian Moran: Gets minor-league deal with Toronto
Moran signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday.
The 31-year-old lefty made his big-league debut for the Marlins last season, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings. He spent most of the year with Triple-A New Orleans, striking out 30.6 percent of opposing batters while recording a 3.15 ERA in 60.0 innings oif work.
