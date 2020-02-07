Play

Moran signed with the Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee Friday.

The 31-year-old lefty made his big-league debut for the Marlins last season, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings. He spent most of the year with Triple-A New Orleans, striking out 30.6 percent of opposing batters while recording a 3.15 ERA in 60.0 innings oif work.

More News
Our Latest Stories