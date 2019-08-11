Stewart is an option to serve as the primary pitcher in Monday's game against the Rangers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Zack Godley is the other option to relieve opener Neil Ramirez. Stewart threw four scoreless innings in his lone appearance for the big club since getting claimed off waivers on July 31, so he could go deep enough to qualify for a win if he gets the ball.

More News
Our Latest Stories