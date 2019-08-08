Blue Jays' Brock Stewart: Demoted to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Stewart's demotion was to make room for Zack Godley, who has been activated after being claimed off of waivers Wednesday. The 27-year old right-hander was victorious after throwing four scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his lone big-league appearance for the Blue Jays. He has now allowed eight runs in eight innings with six strikeouts following a rough start to the year with the Dodgers. It's possible Stewart will be deployed as a starter at Triple-A and he should return to the big-league roster in September at the latest.
