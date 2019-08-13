Stewart (2-0) gave up three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three through 5.1 innings to take the win over the Rangers on Monday.

After Neil Ramirez threw a scoreless inning as the opener, Stewart delivered a nice outing to pick up his second win, despite allowing three home runs. This was the right-hander's longest outing of the season and his second consecutive impressive performance being used as a primary pitcher. Stewart has a 2-0 record with a 7.43 ERA through 13.1 innings this season.