Stewart (1-0) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three across four scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rays.

Stewart worked as the primary pitcher behind opener Wilmer Font and fared well, holding the Rays without an extra-base hit to avoid serious trouble. After previously toiling in the Dodgers' minor-league system, Stewart may benefit from a change of scenery as he's struggled for the most of both the current and 2018 campaigns. Given his strong results in Wednesday's effort, he could continue to work multiple innings at a time behind an opener.