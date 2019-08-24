The Blue Jays are expected to recall Stewart from Triple-A Buffalo and use him as their primary pitcher for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Wilmer Font will get the start, but should be pulled after around two innings before turning the game over to Stewart, who has previously made two appearances with the Blue Jays a primary pitcher. He recorded a win in both of those outings, giving up three runs -- all on solo home runs -- on seven hits and two walks across 9.1 innings. The Blue Jays don't have any healthy starters on the active roster beyond Trent Thornton and Jacob Waguespack, so expect Stewart to stick in the rotation moving forward, barring a complete blowup Saturday.