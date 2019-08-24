Blue Jays' Brock Stewart: Officially called up
Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Saturday's game versus the Mariners.
Stewart is expected to work as the Blue Jays' primary pitcher Saturday behind opener Wilmer Font, so the promotion comes as no surprise. The 27-year-old has given up 11 runs on 16 hits -- including five homers -- over 13.1 major-league innings this season.
