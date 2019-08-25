Stewart (3-0) tossed five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four. He earned the win in Saturday's 7-5 victory over the Mariners.

Working as a primary pitcher, the only blemish on Stewart's line was a three-run homer by Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez in the fifth inning. The Blue Jays rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to put Stewart in line for his third win of the season. In 18.1 innings this season, Stewart has compiled a 6.87 ERA, but he's pitched to a 3.77 ERA in three appearances for the Blue Jays. The right-hander is next expected to make an appearance versus the Astros on Friday.