Blue Jays' Brock Stewart: Returns to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Stewart was recalled from Buffalo on Saturday and worked as the primary pitcher, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings to earn the win. The 27-year-old figures to rejoin the big-league club when rosters expand in September.
