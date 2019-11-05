Blue Jays' Brock Stewart: Sent to minors
Stewart was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
With Stewart being sent to the minors, the Blue Jays have cleared a spot on the 40-man roster. He struggled across stops with Los Angeles and Toronto in 2019, accruing a 9.82 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 25.2 frames.
