Stewart is slated to work as the primary pitcher Wednesday against the Rays, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Wilmer Font is set to open and pitch the first two frames before giving way to Stewart, who is expected to cover the majority of innings Wednesday. The righty struggled in his first appearance for the Blue Jays earlier in the week, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs (one via strikeout).