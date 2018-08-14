Blue Jays' Bryan Baker: Acquired by Blue Jays

Baker was sent from Colorado to Toronto on Tuesday to complete the deal which sent Seung Hwan Oh to Colorado in late July.

Baker doesn't come with a lot of prospect pedigree, having been an 11th-round pick back in 2016. He stumbled to a 6.00 ERA in 11 starts in his debut season for rookie-league Grand Junction but has since been converted to relief and posted better numbers. His 3.80 ERA in 45 innings for High-A Lancaster looks superficially decent, but the underlying numbers paint a less pleasant picture. His FIP sits at 5.50, as his solid 26.9 percent strikeout rate isn't enough to offset a very high 15.7 percent walk rate.