Baker (elbow) will be examined by a doctor Tuesday and could be cleared to resume throwing soon, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Baker is dealing with a Grade 1 right elbow sprain which reportedly involves some ligament damage, but the Blue Jays still seem hopeful that he can get back on a mound soon. He's yet to make his big-league debut and isn't on the 40-man roster, however, so he isn't expected to break camp with the team even if fully healthy.