Blue Jays' Bud Norris: Impresses in spring debut
Norris impressed in his spring debut Friday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
After Norris' spring debut on Friday, manager Charlie Montoyo praised Norris saying, "He was really good. He dealt. He looked to me like a closer, a late-inning guy, pitching yesterday. That's good. He's competing for a job and that's a good start." Norris signed with the Blue Jays on Feb. 28, so he hasn't had his normal time to ramp up this spring. To suggest he has the chance to overtake Ken Giles -- the team's presumed closer all offseason -- seems to be a bit of a stretch, but Norris has been used in the closer role in past seasons and enters 2019 with 47 career saves.
